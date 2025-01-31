Deep Dive Into Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, revealing an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.06% increase from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Shepard RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $31.00 $31.00 Christopher O'Connell Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $34.50 $32.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $32.00 Laurie Havener Hunsicker Seaport Global Announces Buy $39.00 - Christopher O'Connell Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc is a holding company. It provides Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Berkshire Hills Bancorp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Berkshire Hills Bancorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Berkshire Hills Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Berkshire Hills Bancorp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

