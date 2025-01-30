11 Analysts Have This To Say About Edwards Lifesciences

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences EW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.64, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.91% increase from the previous average price target of $74.73.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Edwards Lifesciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Maintains Underperform $60.00 $60.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $83.00 $81.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $78.00 $70.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $68.00 $63.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Edwards Lifesciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Edwards Lifesciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Edwards Lifesciences analyst ratings.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Edwards Lifesciences

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Edwards Lifesciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 226.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.