Where Crown Castle Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Crown Castle CCI in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Crown Castle and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $103.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. A 6.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $111.00.

A clear picture of Crown Castle's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $115.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $102.00 $118.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $85.00 $100.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $104.00 $117.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crown Castle's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Crown Castle's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Crown Castle Better

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Crown Castle

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Crown Castle's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Crown Castle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Castle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Crown Castle's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

