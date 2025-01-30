Deep Dive Into Dentsply Sirona Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Dentsply Sirona XRAY in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.0, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 25.4% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $30.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dentsply Sirona among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $20.00 $30.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $20.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Neutral $21.00 - Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $24.00 $36.00 Jeffrey Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $24.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dentsply Sirona's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Dentsply Sirona's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dentsply Sirona analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Key Indicators: Dentsply Sirona's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dentsply Sirona's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dentsply Sirona's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.