18 Analysts Assess Reddit: What You Need To Know

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Reddit RDDT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $185.89, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 51.36% increase from the previous average price target of $122.81.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Reddit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $190.00 $160.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $195.00 $116.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $200.00 $150.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $187.00 $112.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $197.00 $150.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $176.00 $105.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $99.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Announces Buy $210.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $206.00 - Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $160.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $190.00 $120.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $70.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $180.00 $120.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $175.00 $120.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $118.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Reddit's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

Reddit: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Reddit's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 67.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

