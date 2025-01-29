The Analyst Verdict: Northern Oil & Gas In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Northern Oil & Gas NOG has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.33, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.0% increase from the previous average price target of $44.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $35.00 $37.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $37.00 $41.00 William Janela Mizuho Maintains Neutral $47.00 $47.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $43.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $41.00 $40.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Northern Oil & Gas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Northern Oil & Gas's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. Company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Financial Insights: Northern Oil & Gas

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Northern Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.38% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 57.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

