Deep Dive Into DHI Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for DHI Group DHX were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.3, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Highlighting a 1.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DHI Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $3.50 $4.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DHI Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DHI Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DHI Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DHI Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering DHI Group: A Closer Look

DHI Group Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's brands includes Dice and ClearanceJobs enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. The company derive the majority of revenue came from the sale of recruitment packages, which allow customers to promote jobs on our websites and source candidates through their resume databases. Recruitment packages are typically provided through contractual arrangements with annual, quarterly or monthly payment terms.

DHI Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining DHI Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DHI Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DHI Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DHI Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

