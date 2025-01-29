Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For AECOM

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on AECOM ACM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $125.17, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.83% from the previous average price target of $119.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AECOM is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $127.00 $128.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $121.00 $122.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $129.00 $119.00 Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $130.00 - Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $122.00 $113.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $122.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AECOM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AECOM's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AECOM's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AECOM

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $16.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: AECOM's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AECOM displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AECOM's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.2%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, AECOM faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

