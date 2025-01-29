Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss KBR Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on KBR KBR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $74.4, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average has decreased by 4.86% from the previous average price target of $78.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive KBR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $76.00 $82.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $78.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Hold $64.00 $72.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $78.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KBR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of KBR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KBR's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know KBR Better

KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root, is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7 billion in revenue in 2023.

Key Indicators: KBR's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KBR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.0% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, KBR faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

