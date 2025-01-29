A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Coinbase Glb Through 12 Analysts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Coinbase Glb COIN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $327.42, a high estimate of $420.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.82% increase from the previous average price target of $271.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coinbase Glb is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Neutral $290.00 $250.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $334.00 $358.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $255.00 $275.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $340.00 $397.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $285.00 $245.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $275.00 $165.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $204.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $420.00 $375.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $397.00 $183.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $358.00 $265.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $375.00 $290.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coinbase Glb's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coinbase Glb analyst ratings.

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Understanding the Numbers: Coinbase Glb's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coinbase Glb's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.77% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Glb's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Glb's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

