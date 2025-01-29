5 Analysts Assess Brighthouse Finl: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Brighthouse Finl BHF, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Brighthouse Finl, presenting an average target of $57.2, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.72% from the previous average price target of $51.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Brighthouse Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $52.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $41.00 $42.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $56.00 $59.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $52.00 $55.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brighthouse Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brighthouse Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Brighthouse Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Brighthouse Finl's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Brighthouse Finl

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal, and whole life policies.

Breaking Down Brighthouse Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brighthouse Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 75.74% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brighthouse Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brighthouse Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brighthouse Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Brighthouse Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

