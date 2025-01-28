Demystifying Autodesk: Insights From 20 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on Autodesk ADSK in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 7 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $343.5, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.41% from the previous average price target of $308.31.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Autodesk among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $400.00 $280.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $357.00 $311.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $360.00 $340.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Outperform $380.00 - Taylor McGinnis UBS Announces Buy $350.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $361.00 $358.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Announces Hold $290.00 - Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $280.00 $260.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $311.00 $257.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $308.00 $287.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $325.00 $295.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $358.00 $325.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $340.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $375.00 $320.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $325.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $360.00 - Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $330.00 $305.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $340.00 $320.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $355.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Autodesk's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Autodesk analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Breaking Down Autodesk's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Autodesk's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.03% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

