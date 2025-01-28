A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On AbbVie Through 15 Analysts

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on AbbVie ABBV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 7 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $212.73, a high estimate of $231.00, and a low estimate of $191.00. This current average represents a 1.71% decrease from the previous average price target of $216.42.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of AbbVie among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $205.00 $215.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $211.00 $215.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $212.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Neutral $191.00 - David Risinger Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $206.00 - Alexandria Hammond Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $205.00 - Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $200.00 $210.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Buy $215.00 $226.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $208.00 $228.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $224.00 $231.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $221.00 $212.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $228.00 $220.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $226.00 $215.00 Navin Jacob UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $195.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $231.00 $218.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AbbVie's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AbbVie's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AbbVie analyst ratings.

Delving into AbbVie's Background

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

A Deep Dive into AbbVie's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: AbbVie's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.