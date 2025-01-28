Expert Outlook: Lululemon Athletica Through The Eyes Of 31 Analysts

In the last three months, 31 analysts have published ratings on Lululemon Athletica LULU, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 16 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lululemon Athletica, presenting an average target of $407.39, a high estimate of $495.00, and a low estimate of $302.00. Observing a 13.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $359.83.

The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $495.00 $440.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Raises Overweight $420.00 $400.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $411.00 $378.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $437.00 $428.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $420.00 $414.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $430.00 $400.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $375.00 $350.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $445.00 $430.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $475.00 $475.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $460.00 $420.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $475.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $428.00 $425.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $396.00 $292.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $380.00 $270.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $378.00 $261.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $414.00 $345.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $302.00 $265.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $415.00 $350.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $360.00 $315.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $425.00 $338.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $438.00 $370.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $340.00 $260.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $420.00 $360.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $440.00 $380.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $400.00 $350.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $430.00 $360.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $355.00 $300.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $380.00 $445.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $345.00 $314.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $380.00 $350.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $360.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lululemon Athletica's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon Athletica's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lululemon Athletica's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.73% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Lululemon Athletica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

