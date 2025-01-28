Expert Outlook: Lululemon Athletica Through The Eyes Of 31 Analysts

In the last three months, 31 analysts have published ratings on Lululemon Athletica LULU, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|16
|8
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|6
|6
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lululemon Athletica, presenting an average target of $407.39, a high estimate of $495.00, and a low estimate of $302.00. Observing a 13.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $359.83.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
The standing of Lululemon Athletica among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Michael Binetti
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$495.00
|$440.00
|Paul Knight
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$420.00
|$400.00
|Adrienne Yih
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$411.00
|$378.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$437.00
|$428.00
|Alexandra Steiger
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$420.00
|$414.00
|Rick Patel
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$430.00
|$400.00
|Ike Boruchow
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$375.00
|$350.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$445.00
|$430.00
|Tom Nikic
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$475.00
|$475.00
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$460.00
|$420.00
|Tom Nikic
|Needham
|Announces
|Buy
|$475.00
|-
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$428.00
|$425.00
|Krisztina Katai
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Hold
|$396.00
|$292.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$380.00
|$270.00
|Adrienne Yih
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$378.00
|$261.00
|Alexandra Steiger
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$414.00
|$345.00
|Simeon Siegel
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$302.00
|$265.00
|Robert Drbul
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$415.00
|$350.00
|Jay Sole
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$360.00
|$315.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$425.00
|$338.00
|Jim Duffy
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$438.00
|$370.00
|Anna Andreeva
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$340.00
|$260.00
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$420.00
|$360.00
|Mark Altschwager
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$440.00
|$380.00
|Ashley Owens
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$400.00
|$350.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$430.00
|$360.00
|Michael Binetti
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$355.00
|$300.00
|Brian Nagel
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$380.00
|$445.00
|Alexandra Steiger
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$345.00
|$314.00
|Mark Altschwager
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$380.00
|$350.00
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$360.00
|$310.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lululemon Athletica's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Lululemon Athletica's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lululemon Athletica's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.73% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Lululemon Athletica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.