Where TransUnion Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of TransUnion TRU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $120.83, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.82% lower than the prior average price target of $124.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of TransUnion among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $127.00 $130.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Buy $115.00 $125.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $126.00 $135.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $112.00 $115.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $130.00 $119.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TransUnion's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into TransUnion's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TransUnion analyst ratings.

Discovering TransUnion: A Closer Look

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

Breaking Down TransUnion's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TransUnion showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.01% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.