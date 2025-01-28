10 Analysts Have This To Say About UnitedHealth Group

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UnitedHealth Group UNH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $645.7, a high estimate of $700.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. This current average has increased by 1.81% from the previous average price target of $634.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of UnitedHealth Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $660.00 $694.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $642.00 $655.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Maintains Overweight $650.00 $650.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $700.00 $700.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $610.00 $625.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $600.00 $605.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $640.00 $610.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $675.00 $605.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $625.00 $595.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $655.00 $603.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for UnitedHealth Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of UnitedHealth Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Understanding the Numbers: UnitedHealth Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

