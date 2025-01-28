Assessing Bank of Hawaii: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Bank of Hawaii BOH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bank of Hawaii, presenting an average target of $76.25, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.72% increase from the previous average price target of $65.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bank of Hawaii by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $68.00 $66.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $56.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $81.00 $74.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $90.00 -

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank of Hawaii compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bank of Hawaii's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp provides a broad range of financial products and services predominantly to customers in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The Bank's subsidiaries are engaged in equipment leasing, securities brokerage, investment advisory services, and providing credit insurance. It is organized into three business segments for management reporting purposes: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. Majority of the revenue is generated from Consumer Banking segment which offers a broad range of financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products; private banking and international client banking services; trust services; investment management; and institutional investment advisory services.

Key Indicators: Bank of Hawaii's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bank of Hawaii's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of Hawaii's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of Hawaii's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

