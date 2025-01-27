Bloomin Brands Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Bloomin Brands BLMN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.43, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 22.71% lower than the prior average price target of $18.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bloomin Brands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $13.00 $18.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $19.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $13.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bloomin Brands's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bloomin Brands

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Bloomin Brands's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bloomin Brands faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.8% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bloomin Brands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloomin Brands's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloomin Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, Bloomin Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

