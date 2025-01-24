Demystifying First Mid Bancshares: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for First Mid Bancshares FMBH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.0, along with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Marking an increase of 4.65%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Mid Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $43.00 $43.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $42.00 David Konrad DA Davidson Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Nathan Rice Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Mid Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Mid Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Mid Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into First Mid Bancshares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Mid Bancshares Better

First Mid Bancshares Inc is a United States based financial holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Mid Bank, it is engaged in the business of banking. It also provides data processing services to affiliates and insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary. The company's operations cover community banking, wealth management and insurance services. Key revenue is derived from the provision of community banking services.

First Mid Bancshares's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Mid Bancshares's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Mid Bancshares's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Mid Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Mid Bancshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Mid Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

