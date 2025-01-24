OSI Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated OSI Systems OSIS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OSI Systems, revealing an average target of $205.75, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.52% increase from the previous average price target of $181.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of OSI Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Martin Roth MKM Raises Buy $224.00 $178.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $205.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $202.00 $172.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $172.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OSI Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into OSI Systems's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind OSI Systems

OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which derives maximum revenue, provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. Majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Financial Insights: OSI Systems

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OSI Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.21% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): OSI Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): OSI Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

