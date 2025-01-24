Breaking Down CF Industries Holdings: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated CF Industries Holdings CF, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $96.14, along with a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.04% from the previous average price target of $88.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CF Industries Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $75.00 $82.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $96.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $79.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $114.00 - Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $79.00 $77.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CF Industries Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CF Industries Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into CF Industries Holdings's Background

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Financial Insights: CF Industries Holdings

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CF Industries Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, CF Industries Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

