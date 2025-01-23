A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Guidewire Software Through 13 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Guidewire Software GWRE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Guidewire Software, presenting an average target of $221.54, a high estimate of $231.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Marking an increase of 5.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $210.42.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Guidewire Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $210.00 - Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $230.00 $220.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $228.00 $210.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $215.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $215.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $231.00 $231.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $231.00 $200.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $205.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $204.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guidewire Software's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Guidewire Software's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guidewire Software analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Financial Milestones: Guidewire Software's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Guidewire Software's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.76% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Guidewire Software's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Guidewire Software's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.