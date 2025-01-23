Deep Dive Into Abbott Laboratories Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Abbott Laboratories ABT in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $139.67, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.95% from the previous average price target of $137.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Abbott Laboratories. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $136.00 $133.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $135.00 $130.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $146.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $149.00 $143.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Abbott Laboratories's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Key Indicators: Abbott Laboratories's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

