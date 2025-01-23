Deep Dive Into Travelers Companies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Travelers Companies TRV in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $254.0, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $213.00. Highlighting a 1.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $258.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Travelers Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $268.00 $273.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $225.00 $213.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $213.00 $217.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $268.00 $273.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $278.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $278.00 $295.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $259.00 $280.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $217.00 $256.00 Robert Farnam Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $280.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Travelers Companies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Travelers Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Travelers Companies analyst ratings.

Delving into Travelers Companies's Background

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Travelers derives 6% of its premiums from foreign markets.

Travelers Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Travelers Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.93% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Travelers Companies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelers Companies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Travelers Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.