5 Analysts Have This To Say About Envista Holdings

Ratings for Envista Holdings NVST were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.8, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 20.58%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $17.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Envista Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $22.00 $20.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Underperform $20.00 - Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $22.00 $17.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $23.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Envista Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Envista Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Envista Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Envista Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Envista Holdings

Envista Holdings Corp is a dental products company. It develops, manufactures, and markets portfolios of dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company's business consists of two segments comprising Specialty Products and Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental implant systems, including regenerative solutions, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners, and lab products. The Company's Equipment & Consumables segment manufactures dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Envista Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Envista Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Envista Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envista Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envista Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Envista Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

