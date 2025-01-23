A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Comerica Through 16 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Comerica CMA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 3 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Comerica, revealing an average target of $73.75, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.24% from the previous average price target of $70.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Comerica. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $76.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $78.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $77.00 $82.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $71.00 $85.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $70.00 $73.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $68.00 $66.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Sell $64.00 $60.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $80.00 $64.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $82.00 $72.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $72.00 $64.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $85.00 $71.00 David George Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $51.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $69.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comerica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Comerica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Comerica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Comerica's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Comerica Better

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Comerica's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Comerica's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

