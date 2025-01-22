7 Analysts Assess Eagle Materials: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Eagle Materials EXP, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Eagle Materials, presenting an average target of $310.29, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Highlighting a 0.87% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $313.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eagle Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $310.00 $325.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $280.00 $334.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $310.00 $330.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $310.00 $290.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Maintains Hold $315.00 $315.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $330.00 $320.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $317.00 $277.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Eagle Materials's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Eagle Materials's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Eagle Materials's Background

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Eagle Materials's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Eagle Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

