Expert Outlook: Openlane Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Ratings for Openlane KAR were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Openlane and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 1.77% from the previous average price target of $23.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Openlane among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Openlane. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Openlane. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Openlane compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Openlane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Openlane's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Openlane's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Openlane analyst ratings.

Delving into Openlane's Background

Openlane Inc offers a digital marketplace for used vehicles. The services comprise financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services. It operates used-vehicle auctions and offers complete online services for all parties involved. The company has two operating segments which include Marketplace and Finance, of which it generates the majority of the revenue from the Marketplace segment.

Openlane's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Openlane displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Openlane's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Openlane's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Openlane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.