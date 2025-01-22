A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On FTAI Aviation Through 13 Analysts

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on FTAI Aviation FTAI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $175.08, with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 14.49% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $152.92.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FTAI Aviation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Lowers Buy $100.00 $167.00 Myles Walton Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $190.00 - Andre Madrid BTIG Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $168.00 $148.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $181.00 $175.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $135.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Raises Buy $180.00 $160.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $300.00 $150.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $160.00 $160.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $110.00 Christian Wetherbee Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $134.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FTAI Aviation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of FTAI Aviation's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 60.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 83.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 27.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

