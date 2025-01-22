Deep Dive Into Community Financial Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Community Financial CBU underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $71.75, with a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.99% from the previous average price target of $69.00.

The standing of Community Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher O'Connell Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $76.00 $74.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $70.00 - Christopher O'Connell Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $74.00 $64.00 Steve Moss Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $67.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Community Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Community Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Community Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Community Financial

Community Financial System Inc is a diversified financial services company that is focused on four main business lines banking, benefits administration, insurance services and wealth management. The Company also offers comprehensive financial planning, trust administration and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management operating unit. Key revenue is generated from banking business.

A Deep Dive into Community Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Community Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Community Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Community Financial's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Community Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Community Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

