12 Analysts Have This To Say About Corteva

Ratings for Corteva CTVA were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Corteva and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.58, accompanied by a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has increased by 2.36% from the previous average price target of $67.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Corteva is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $73.00 $74.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $68.00 $69.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $68.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $69.00 $70.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $69.00 $66.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $65.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $67.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $68.00 $69.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $58.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $70.00 $69.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $71.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Corteva. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Corteva. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Corteva's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Corteva's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corteva analyst ratings.

Get to Know Corteva Better

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Corteva: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corteva's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.