Analyst Expectations For Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 7 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.71, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 26.46%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $26.00 $26.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $36.00 - Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $31.00 - Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $55.00 $92.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $51.00 $63.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $36.00 $71.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $35.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $43.00 Justin Kim Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $65.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $40.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $57.00 $83.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $61.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $60.00 $85.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $25.00 $25.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Apellis Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Apellis Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.29% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -29.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -22.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

