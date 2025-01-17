Breaking Down M&T Bank: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for M&T Bank MTB, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 8 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for M&T Bank, presenting an average target of $229.35, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $213.00, the current average has increased by 7.68%.

The standing of M&T Bank among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $223.00 $222.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $236.00 $233.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Buy $233.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $228.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $250.00 $220.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $221.00 $205.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $223.50 $215.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $243.00 $205.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $243.00 $216.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $230.00 $220.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $205.00 $190.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $232.00 $210.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $207.00 $192.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for M&T Bank's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into M&T Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into M&T Bank's Background

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: M&T Bank's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.13%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

