Analyst Expectations For Norwegian Cruise Line's Future

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 7 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Norwegian Cruise Line, presenting an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.08% increase from the previous average price target of $24.56.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Norwegian Cruise Line by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $29.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $28.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $25.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $29.00 $26.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $26.00 $19.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $36.00 $32.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $19.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $21.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Chris Woronka Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $24.00 $21.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $29.00 $24.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $30.00 $24.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $17.50 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Norwegian Cruise Line's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Norwegian Cruise Line's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Norwegian Cruise Line Better

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Financial Milestones: Norwegian Cruise Line's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

