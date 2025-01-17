The Analyst Verdict: C.H. Robinson Worldwide In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $113.43, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.25% from the previous average price target of $104.79.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive C.H. Robinson Worldwide is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $100.00 $95.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $130.00 $115.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Hold $112.00 $107.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Hold $119.00 $113.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $118.00 $115.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Neutral $124.00 $115.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $118.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $85.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $125.00 $117.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $107.00 $97.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $115.00 $120.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $85.00 $75.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Hold $113.00 $103.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $115.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 61% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (27%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Understanding the Numbers: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.99% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

