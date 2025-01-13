Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Houlihan Lokey

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Houlihan Lokey HLI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $180.5, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.6% from the previous average price target of $167.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $170.00 $172.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $172.00 $171.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $180.00 $157.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $200.00 $171.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Houlihan Lokey. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Houlihan Lokey's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Houlihan Lokey analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Houlihan Lokey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Houlihan Lokey showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.12% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Houlihan Lokey's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Houlihan Lokey's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

