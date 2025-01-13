Assessing ITT: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of ITT ITT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ITT, revealing an average target of $173.17, a high estimate of $183.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. This current average has increased by 3.69% from the previous average price target of $167.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of ITT by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Lowers Buy $181.00 $183.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $180.00 $171.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Raises Buy $183.00 $176.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $163.00 $165.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $167.00 $157.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ITT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ITT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ITT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions predominantly for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. The company's products include, brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, switches and others. Its operating segments are; Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Motion Technologies segment which is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components and sealing technologies. Geographically, the company generates majority of the revenue from North America, and also has its presence in South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ITT

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ITT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.68% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ITT's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ITT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ITT's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

