Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Coterra Energy

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Coterra Energy CTRA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.79, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.03% increase from the previous average price target of $31.57.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Coterra Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $33.00 $35.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $40.00 $37.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $28.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $27.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $30.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coterra Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Breaking Down Coterra Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

