9 Analysts Have This To Say About Ovintiv

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Ovintiv OVV, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.89, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.6% lower than the prior average price target of $55.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Ovintiv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $48.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $60.00 $63.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $56.00 $59.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $59.00 $57.00 Jason Bouvier Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $53.00 $50.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $59.00 $57.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ovintiv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ovintiv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ovintiv's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ovintiv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ovintiv Better

Ovintiv is a North American oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the exploration and development of oil, NGLs, and natural gas reserves. The company has three segments: USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization.

Ovintiv's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ovintiv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.27% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ovintiv's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

