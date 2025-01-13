8 Analysts Have This To Say About Crown Castle

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Crown Castle CCI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $112.88, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Marking an increase of 0.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $111.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Crown Castle is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $104.00 $117.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $105.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $116.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $109.00 $104.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $100.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Neutral $118.00 $103.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $123.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crown Castle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crown Castle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Crown Castle's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Crown Castle's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crown Castle analyst ratings.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

A Deep Dive into Crown Castle's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Crown Castle's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Crown Castle's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Castle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.6, Crown Castle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.