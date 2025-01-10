Deep Dive Into PBF Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

PBF Energy PBF has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PBF Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 11.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $35.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of PBF Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Sell $20.00 $27.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $31.00 $33.00 Randy Ollenberger BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $33.00 $35.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $34.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $39.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $36.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $33.00 $36.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $27.00 $32.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Underperform $25.00 - Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PBF Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PBF Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PBF Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PBF Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -21.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.