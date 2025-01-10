The Analyst Verdict: Westlake In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Westlake WLK in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Westlake, presenting an average target of $151.75, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.38%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Westlake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Maintains Buy $144.00 $144.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $135.00 $155.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $140.00 $152.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $165.00 $171.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $167.00 $170.00 Joshua Raskin UBS Lowers Neutral $144.00 $160.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $160.00 $180.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $159.00 $151.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Westlake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Westlake's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Westlake's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Westlake analyst ratings.

Delving into Westlake's Background

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Key Indicators: Westlake's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Westlake's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westlake's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Westlake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

