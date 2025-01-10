What Analysts Are Saying About Williams Companies Stock

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Williams Companies WMB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.1, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.4% from the previous average price target of $47.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Williams Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $46.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $51.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $56.00 $52.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $55.00 $45.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $52.00 $42.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Robert Catellier CIBC Raises Neutral $54.00 $45.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Buy $55.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Williams Companies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams Companies analyst ratings.

Get to Know Williams Companies Better

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Williams Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.