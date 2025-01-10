Deep Dive Into Mohawk Industries Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Mohawk Industries MHK, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $156.0, a high estimate of $196.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. A 1.5% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $158.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Mohawk Industries among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $161.00 $151.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $140.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $141.00 $146.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Michael Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $134.00 $140.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $146.00 $161.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $184.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Overweight $196.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mohawk Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mohawk Industries's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Mohawk Industries's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mohawk Industries analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Mohawk Industries's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mohawk Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

