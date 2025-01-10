Analyst Expectations For Pinterest's Future

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Pinterest PINS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|8
|4
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $39.0, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 9.13% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.
Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown
A clear picture of Pinterest's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Aleksey Yefremov
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$37.00
|$39.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$48.00
|$48.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$36.00
|$41.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Cowen
|Announces
|Buy
|$38.00
|-
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Announces
|Outperform
|$38.00
|-
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$39.00
|$45.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$46.00
|$48.00
|Aaron Kessler
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$34.00
|$40.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$46.00
|$52.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth MKM
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$33.00
|$39.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$35.00
|$38.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$40.00
|$45.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Neutral
|$38.00
|$37.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$41.00
|$45.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$36.00
|$41.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pinterest. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pinterest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pinterest's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Delving into Pinterest's Background
Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.
A Deep Dive into Pinterest's Financials
Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Pinterest's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.
