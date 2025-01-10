7 Analysts Assess Willis Towers Watson: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Willis Towers Watson WTW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Willis Towers Watson, revealing an average target of $363.71, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $302.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.73% from the previous average price target of $347.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Willis Towers Watson by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $387.00 $378.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $400.00 $365.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $380.00 $365.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $378.00 $359.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $302.00 $278.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $359.00 $352.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $340.00 $334.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Willis Towers Watson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Willis Towers Watson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Willis Towers Watson compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Willis Towers Watson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Willis Towers Watson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Willis Towers Watson's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Willis Towers Watson analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Willis Towers Watson

In January 2016, Towers Watson and Willis Group merged to form Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, insurance brokerage, and solutions company. The company operates in two business segments: health, wealth, and career (its consulting operations) and risk and brokering (its brokerage operations). It has about 48,000 employees.

Willis Towers Watson: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Willis Towers Watson showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.68% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Willis Towers Watson's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Willis Towers Watson's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Willis Towers Watson's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.