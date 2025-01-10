13 Analysts Have This To Say About VF

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated VF VFC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 6 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.38, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.27, the current average has increased by 10.95%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of VF by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $25.00 - Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Announces Hold $20.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $21.00 $21.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $19.00 $16.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $21.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $15.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of VF's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into VF's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on VF analyst ratings.

Get to Know VF Better

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

VF: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, VF faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.55% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: VF's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

