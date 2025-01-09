Breaking Down Liquidia: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Liquidia LQDA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.25, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.6% increase from the previous average price target of $22.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Liquidia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $30.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Liquidia's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Liquidia's Background

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Liquidia's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Liquidia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.94% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -520.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -26.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

