Assessing GoodRx Holdings: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of GoodRx Holdings GDRX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GoodRx Holdings, revealing an average target of $6.25, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Highlighting a 26.47% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $8.50.

The perception of GoodRx Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $6.00 $7.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $7.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $7.00 $10.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Lowers Overweight $6.00 $10.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoodRx Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoodRx Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GoodRx Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GoodRx Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know GoodRx Holdings Better

GoodRx Holdings Inc is a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that aims to lower the cost of healthcare in the United States. It operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and provides access to negotiated prices through codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. GoodRx generates revenue from core business from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage formularies and prescription transactions including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. It also offers various healthcare products and services, including pharma manufacturer solutions, subscriptions, and telehealth services.

GoodRx Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GoodRx Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoodRx Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoodRx Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GoodRx Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

