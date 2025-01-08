Analyst Expectations For Reddit's Future

In the last three months, 25 analysts have published ratings on Reddit RDDT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 6 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 2 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $138.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 52.82% from the previous average price target of $90.30.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Reddit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $99.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Announces Buy $210.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $206.00 - Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $160.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $190.00 $120.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $70.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $180.00 $120.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $175.00 $120.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $118.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $115.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Underperform $85.00 $65.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $70.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $120.00 $90.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $118.00 $84.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $116.00 $89.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $87.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $115.00 $70.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $99.00 $84.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $85.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $89.00 $66.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $87.00 $75.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Reddit's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Reddit's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reddit analyst ratings.

Delving into Reddit's Background

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Reddit

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Reddit's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 67.87% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Reddit's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.